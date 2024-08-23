South Leeds: 12 halcyon photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1940s

These wonderful photos chart a decade in the life of Holbeck in the 1940s.

They take you to the heart of the community with familiar streets, local landmarks, pubs and shops all in focus during a decade of change and challenges. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view looking south west at the corner of Derwent Street and Water Lane in September 1948. Knight and Forster Ltd. printers and F. Coggill and Son stockists and distributing agents visible. Simpson's Ready Food truck on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

View down Water Lane with the extension to R.W. Crabtree on the right and nearing completion. On the left is Hope Mills. There are lorries on Water Lane. A man is crossing the road. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

New Western Sheet metal works, as seen from Hills Yard, off Meadow Lane. To the right of the photo can be seen a crane, vans and lorries parked on street. Giotto Tower of Tower Works can just be seen in the distance to the left of photo. Pictured in June 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The yard of Binton Construction Ltd. of Ingram Road showing parked cars in the foreground and a man and tractor in background. There are various buildings in the area including a tall one with a chute to the ground. Pictured in September 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The empty factory at Marshall's flax spinning mills on west side of Marshall Street. Lit by skylights. Pictured in August 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Construction of extension to R.W.Crabtree & Sons Ltd on Water Lane. In the foreground are the concrete walls built up from Hol Beck, supporting the foundations of the extension. Hol Beck flows in two channels under the site. The new wall of the extension, still with scaffolding, is on the left in the background. On the left are the premises of Joseph Walker timber merchant. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

