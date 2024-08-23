6 . Holbeck in the 1940s

Construction of extension to R.W.Crabtree & Sons Ltd on Water Lane. In the foreground are the concrete walls built up from Hol Beck, supporting the foundations of the extension. Hol Beck flows in two channels under the site. The new wall of the extension, still with scaffolding, is on the left in the background. On the left are the premises of Joseph Walker timber merchant. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net