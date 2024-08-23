1. Holbeck in the 1940s
A view looking south west at the corner of Derwent Street and Water Lane in September 1948. Knight and Forster Ltd. printers and F. Coggill and Son stockists and distributing agents visible. Simpson's Ready Food truck on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck in the 1940s
View down Water Lane with the extension to R.W. Crabtree on the right and nearing completion. On the left is Hope Mills. There are lorries on Water Lane. A man is crossing the road. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1940s
New Western Sheet metal works, as seen from Hills Yard, off Meadow Lane. To the right of the photo can be seen a crane, vans and lorries parked on street. Giotto Tower of Tower Works can just be seen in the distance to the left of photo. Pictured in June 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1940s
The yard of Binton Construction Ltd. of Ingram Road showing parked cars in the foreground and a man and tractor in background. There are various buildings in the area including a tall one with a chute to the ground. Pictured in September 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Holbeck in the 1940s
The empty factory at Marshall's flax spinning mills on west side of Marshall Street. Lit by skylights. Pictured in August 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Holbeck in the 1940s
Construction of extension to R.W.Crabtree & Sons Ltd on Water Lane. In the foreground are the concrete walls built up from Hol Beck, supporting the foundations of the extension. Hol Beck flows in two channels under the site. The new wall of the extension, still with scaffolding, is on the left in the background. On the left are the premises of Joseph Walker timber merchant. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
