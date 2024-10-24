12 evocative photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1930s

5 . Holbeck in the 1930s

This view is taken from the partially demolished Front Walk and the vacant land that was Czar Street. On the left hand side of Front Walk, at number 27, is The Isle Tavern public house, a three storey building which was owned by Kirkstall Brewery at that time and is advertising their "Fine Ales". Pictured in May 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net