12 evocative photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1930s

It was a decade which saw large parts of a city suburb come crashing down.

The 1930s witnessed vast sways of Holbeck demolished as part of a slum clearance programme. These photos feature pubs, shops and local landmarks from the decade and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the community home back in the day. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 24 of the best photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Holbeck in the 1930s

Camp Fields area after housing clearance in September 1938, showing public houses and remaining mills. The Grove Inn can be seen at the bottom of Back Row, Bricklayers Arms in the middle of Middle Row. Hope Mills, which at this time housed Denby and Spinks, upholstery works, is on the far left, on Front Row. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Holbeck in the 1930s

Camp Fields clearance from Back Row and Stone Row looking across to David Street and Front Row. Bricklayers Arms on the left and the Carpenters public house on Front Walk, on the right. Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society bakery and Victoria Engineering works can be seen on Front Row. Pictured in September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Holbeck in the 1930s

Carpenters Arms on Front Row pictured in September 1938. View shows the Front Row and Stone Row sides of the public house amid recent housing clearance. There is a clear view of the Melbourne Ales sign and window engraved with the words Carpenters Arms. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Holbeck in the 1930s

Beeston Road in September 1937. This photos shows Hirst Stores at numbers 24 to 26 Beeston Road. Number 26 is on the junction with Sykes Street, number 24 with Miller Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Holbeck in the 1930s

This view is taken from the partially demolished Front Walk and the vacant land that was Czar Street. On the left hand side of Front Walk, at number 27, is The Isle Tavern public house, a three storey building which was owned by Kirkstall Brewery at that time and is advertising their "Fine Ales". Pictured in May 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Holbeck in the 1930s

Wortley Lane in September 1931 On the right, St. John the Baptist Church, moving right on gable end of building sign for Spence Lane, poster for Palladium Holbeck. This is the junction with Wortley Lane. Shop with window display and sign for Spratts bird food is no.6, Ernest Coulson corn dealer. To the right no.4 has been Norris Swift, wire worker, then no.2A Harry Beck, clogger.Next is junction with Holbeck Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

