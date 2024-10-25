1. Churwell in the 1960s
The large leatherworks at Millshaw, the firm of W.L. Ingle Ltd. William Law Ingle served as a councillor between 1900 and 1906 and between 1908 and 1921. He provided the citizens of Churwell with a War Memorial in 1928 and also two hard tennis courts and a pavilion in Churwell Park. The leatherworks employed about 500 Leeds and Morley people in its heyday. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Churwell Town Vestry which stands at the junction with Elland Road and Victoria Street, looking from Victoria Street in August 1968. A man can be seen crossing Elland Road and part of Churwell post office in Clarendon Terrace is visible behind him. The Town Vestry was built in 1863 on the site of the old village school and later became known as the Town Hall. It was a place where the people of Churwell met to discuss and organise the village affairs. In 1901 it became the Sunday School of All Saints Church. Since the 1970s it has been run as Churwell Community Centre. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A view towards the railway line from a path beyond Back Green Methodist Church in July 1968. The area beyond the lone man, Bob Dennis, is where the Mary Pit was to be found. He is pointing towards Cardinal Estate on the Ring Road, Beeston. Mr. Dennis wrote a history of Churwell as well as poetry about local folk and customs. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Old Road at Manor Farm looking towards Churwell Primary School in July 1968. Manor Farm is on the near right, and the old primary school can just be seen above the houses. The houses are part of the Manor Road Council estate. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Victoria Place, Back Green, seen from the site of the former Point Hall in July 1968. Victoria Place was originally a rag warehouse before it was converted into six dwellings. Back Green Methodist Chapel is just below the building at the right edge. Victoria Place is now demolished. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The railway viaduct from the bottom of Churwell Hill in July 1968. A diesel train crosses the six-arch viaduct while a car can be seen travelling on Old Road. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
