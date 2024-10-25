They are the industries which dominate this gallery showcasing a decade in the life of Churwell in the 1960s. They feature the large leatherworks at Millshaw, the firm of W.L. Ingle Ltd, which employed around 500 people in its heyday. Also in focus is the Japa factory at Laneside Mills which manufactured a variety of paper products for close on six decades before closure in the mid-1990s. The collection also features the community’s rhubarb fields. These photos are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia