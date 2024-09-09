5 . Churwell in the 1960s

A view looking down Churwell Hill in April 1968 from just above the Old Golden Fleece pub. It was a Tetley's pub at this time and is shown on the right with two cars in its car park. This photo was taken just after the shops had been demolished. The old millinery shop once run by Mrs. Wilson is still standing but no longer in use for that purpose. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive