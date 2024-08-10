2 . East Ardsley in the 1970s

A View from Main Street showing the junctions with Belle Vue Terrace in the centre and Lawns Terrace on the left. In between is the shop of S. Barraclough, chemist, which occupies both no. 1 Belle Vue Terrace and no. 2 Lawns Terrace. On the right, a bungalow at no. 10 The Close is just visible. Pictured in September 1974. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net