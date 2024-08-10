1. East Ardsley in the 1970s
Main Street in July 1975. Archer's 'the paper shop' is in the centre, outside which a group of children are standing. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. East Ardsley in the 1970s
A View from Main Street showing the junctions with Belle Vue Terrace in the centre and Lawns Terrace on the left. In between is the shop of S. Barraclough, chemist, which occupies both no. 1 Belle Vue Terrace and no. 2 Lawns Terrace. On the right, a bungalow at no. 10 The Close is just visible. Pictured in September 1974. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. East Ardsley in the 1970s
A view from Sarah Street showing the rear of No.58, left, and 60, right, Fall Lane. The properties appear to have been fire damaged. Two skips have been placed nearby to collect debris. These properties were about to be renovated. Terraced homes in Wood Street are visible right of centre. Wood Street is located off Fall Lane. Pictured in February 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. East Ardsley in the 1970s
Rear view of, from left, nos. 10-16 Main Street, which includes Archer's paper shop at nos. 12-14 in the centre. Pictured in July 1975. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. East Ardsley in the 1970s
Looking south along Main Street in July 1975 . Advertisements adorn the side wall, including ones for Quality Street, recitals at Temple Newsam House, Wincarnis Tonic Wine and an army recruitment poster. To the right a group of children are gathered outside Archer's paper shop at nos. 12-24. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. East Ardsley in the 1970s
View from Main Street showing junctions with Lawns Terrace on the left and Belle Vue Terrace to the right. In between is the shop of S. Barraclough, chemist, which occupies both no. 2 Lawns Terrace and no. 1 Belle Vue Terrace. The bungalows on the right are nos. 10 and 9 The Close. Pictured in September 1974. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
