11 photos capture just how much Leeds city centre has changed

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:04 BST

Change. Not everyone likes it, or agrees with it, yet most of us has an opinion on it.

Your Leeds city centre has witnessed its fair share of change in the name of progress down the decades. These photo memories shine a spotlight on different aspects of LS1 you may remember and may wish for a return. READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Shopping under cover away from the elements. This shopping arcade will be remembered with affection by a generation of bargain-hunters.

1. Burton Arcade

Located at the lower end of Westgate Leeds International Pool was notable for its brutalist architecture. Demolished in 2009.

2. Leeds International Pool

One moving staircase going up, another moving staircase coming down. The do you remember the escalators on Boar Lane up to the Bond Street Shopping Centre? Pictured here in November 1980.

3. Boar Lane escalator

The Cockpit was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.

4. The Cockpit

Thousands of people flocked to bag a bargain at a big closing down sale at Allders on The Headrow, which included filling a carrier with all the underwear you could stuff in for a fiver.

5. Allders

Remember dancing the night away at Majestyk nightclub on City Square? Fell victim to a devastating fire in 2014.

6. Majestyk

