11 photos capture just how much Leeds city centre has changed

1. Burton Arcade
Shopping under cover away from the elements. This shopping arcade will be remembered with affection by a generation of bargain-hunters. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds International Pool
Located at the lower end of Westgate Leeds International Pool was notable for its brutalist architecture. Demolished in 2009. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Boar Lane escalator
One moving staircase going up, another moving staircase coming down. The do you remember the escalators on Boar Lane up to the Bond Street Shopping Centre? Pictured here in November 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. The Cockpit
The Cockpit was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
5. Allders
Thousands of people flocked to bag a bargain at a big closing down sale at Allders on The Headrow, which included filling a carrier with all the underwear you could stuff in for a fiver. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Majestyk
Remember dancing the night away at Majestyk nightclub on City Square? Fell victim to a devastating fire in 2014. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
