11 nostalgic photos take you back to Beeston in the 1920s

This wonderful collection turns back the clock 100 years to showcase life around Beeston in the last 20s.

The photo gallery turns the spotlight on local landmarks, parklife, shops and schools as well as street scenes which are sure to interest generations of people whoi have called LS11 home at some stage. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks READ MORE: 16 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVENOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Pupils of St. Luke's School taking part in a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera Trial by Jury in April 1926. Standing fourth from the right is Jim Wheeler but no other names are known.

Pupils of St. Luke's School taking part in a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera Trial by Jury in April 1926. Standing fourth from the right is Jim Wheeler but no other names are known. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Back to back terraced houses on Kiln Street, seen from St Lukes Road. Brixton Place is just visible on the left. Pictured in August 1921.

Back to back terraced houses on Kiln Street, seen from St Lukes Road. Brixton Place is just visible on the left. Pictured in August 1921. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The shelter in Cross Flatts Park. Pictured in April 1923.

The shelter in Cross Flatts Park. Pictured in April 1923. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Town Street in July 1929. On the left can be seen the White Hart yard, next is the old White Hart Inn, Landlord William Henry Louth. A hanging sign can be seen over the pub doorway. To the right is the Wesleyan Chapel, next the junction with Wesley Street. A car is partially in view. Nos.2/4, is a grocers shop run by Harry Hall.

Town Street in July 1929. On the left can be seen the White Hart yard, next is the old White Hart Inn, Landlord William Henry Louth. A hanging sign can be seen over the pub doorway. To the right is the Wesleyan Chapel, next the junction with Wesley Street. A car is partially in view. Nos.2/4, is a grocers shop run by Harry Hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Town Street, in the centre number 33 George Barker fishmonger. Gap in buildings is Albion Place then number 37 is Alfred Dunham joiner and undertaker. There is a painted sign on the wall. A car is parked in front of the Wesleyan Chapel. The street in the foreground is Wesley Street. Pictured in July 1929.

Town Street, in the centre number 33 George Barker fishmonger. Gap in buildings is Albion Place then number 37 is Alfred Dunham joiner and undertaker. There is a painted sign on the wall. A car is parked in front of the Wesleyan Chapel. The street in the foreground is Wesley Street. Pictured in July 1929. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The men's public toilet in Cross Flatts Park pictured in April 1927.

The men's public toilet in Cross Flatts Park pictured in April 1927. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

