4 . Beeston in the 1920s

Town Street in July 1929. On the left can be seen the White Hart yard, next is the old White Hart Inn, Landlord William Henry Louth. A hanging sign can be seen over the pub doorway. To the right is the Wesleyan Chapel, next the junction with Wesley Street. A car is partially in view. Nos.2/4, is a grocers shop run by Harry Hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net