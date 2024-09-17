11 knockout photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1940s

This photo gallery of memories take you back to the 1940s with an aerial view of Kirkstall Abbey.in focus. The cruciform church is towards the left with the open air cloister in the centre. Footpaths were added to the site during a programme of conservation and restoration between 1892 and 1896. The entrance to the Abbey House Museum is just visible in the centre of the left edge across Abbey Road. Morris Lane runs across the top of the view. Houses on The Rise can be seen in the top left with Black De Lacy Mount, De Lacy Mount and Back Norman Mount in the top right. The River Aire is visible along the right edge. The photo is one of 11 gems showcasing life around the community during the decade with familiar streets such as Morris Lane and Vesper Road all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
This view looks in a north easterly direction across the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey. Pictured in May 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Vesper Road in September 1949. Looking south towards Abbey Road. View across valley in background to Bramley. Kirkstall Forge buildings in view. Vesper Road is part cobbled, part tarmaced and has black and white road sign saying slow - major road ahead. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Wyther Lane in September 1949.View of the Leeds and Liverpool canal near Amen Corner with low stone buildings to the right. There is a sloped grass hill with houses at the top on the opposite side of the canal. In the foreground is a round decorative metal structure possibly a post box or a telephone box. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view looking North East along Bridge Road. In the foreground work is being carried out to relay water mains. On the left can be seen the Bridge Hotel at 12 Bridge Road. In the distance, also on the left is the Thrift Stores building. Pictured in September 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Kirkstall Power Station showing one of the cooling towers under construction in August 1945. The photo is amended to show the proposed look with the cooling tower completed. The dimensions are included. The River Aire is seen in the foreground. Gotts Park is in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Morris Lane towards junction with Kirkstall Lane. Thomas Waide And Sons Ltd., Printers in the background. Pictured in October 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
