11 knockout photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1940s

This photo gallery of memories take you back to the 1940s with an aerial view of Kirkstall Abbey.in focus. The cruciform church is towards the left with the open air cloister in the centre. Footpaths were added to the site during a programme of conservation and restoration between 1892 and 1896. The entrance to the Abbey House Museum is just visible in the centre of the left edge across Abbey Road. Morris Lane runs across the top of the view. Houses on The Rise can be seen in the top left with Black De Lacy Mount, De Lacy Mount and Back Norman Mount in the top right. The River Aire is visible along the right edge. The photo is one of 11 gems showcasing life around the community during the decade with familiar streets such as Morris Lane and Vesper Road all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.