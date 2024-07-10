The first photo transports you back to 1937 and shows members of the Cross Church Street Working Men's Club along with their families, on what was to become an annual trip to the seaside. Children were given pop and crisps plus two shillings and sixpence spending money. Trains consisting of ten coaches were ordered from British Rail to carry between 500 and 600 people. The club continued to use the train for their annual outing until 1987 after which the cost became too great and the decision was made to travel by coach instead. The photo is one of 12 charting a course through the 1930s and showcases life around the town and a royal visit. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Morley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia