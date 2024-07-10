The first photo transports you back to 1937 and shows members of the Cross Church Street Working Men's Club along with their families, on what was to become an annual trip to the seaside. Children were given pop and crisps plus two shillings and sixpence spending money. Trains consisting of ten coaches were ordered from British Rail to carry between 500 and 600 people. The club continued to use the train for their annual outing until 1987 after which the cost became too great and the decision was made to travel by coach instead. The photo is one of 12 charting a course through the 1930s and showcases life around the town and a royal visit. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Morley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Morley in the 1930s
A crowd of people on the platform of Morley Top Station waiting for the train to Cleethorpes in 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Morley in the 1930s
Two photographs showing a crowded platform at Morley Top Station as members of the Cross Church Street Working Men's Club and their families wait for the train to Cleethorpes in 1937 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley in the 1930s
The Valley Hotel at the junction of Station Road, foreground, and Valley Road, to the left. The building in the distance on the left may be Crank Cottage. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in the 1930s
An aerial photo showing the whole of J. & D. Brooks' Dean Hall Mill in September 1933. In the foreground are rhubarb fields and sheds off Bruntcliffe Lane with a block of terrace houses called West View. On the right the newly completed through road of Corporation Street comes into Bruntcliffe Lane. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive
5. Morley in the 1930s
Members of Morley Motor Club parading on motor cycles under the banner "Morley Suicide Club - Before the Rodeo". Morley Motor Club organised motor cylce races in the old Hembrigg Quarry off High Street. As the proceeds were sometimes in aid of Morley Medical Charities they may have been taking part in a Medical Charities Carnival. In the background are nos. 87-89 Queen Street, Pipers Penny Bazaar and the Leeds Permanent Building Society. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Morley in the 1930s
Alderman Willian Law Ingle receiving the casket holding the document granting him the Freedom of the Borough of Morley from the Mayor, Coun Harold Smith, in a ceremony at Morley Town Hall in August 1936.. Alderman Ingle, who had himself been Mayor of Morley in 1912-13 when a similar ceremony was held for Herbert Henry Asquith, lived at Morley Grange in Churwell and was the owner of Millshaw Leather Works. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.