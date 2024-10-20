10 of the best photos take you back to Burley in the 1940s

2 . Burley in the 1940s

Gertrude Mabel Fawcett as she sits reading a magazine at her table in the strengthened coal cellar of number 11 Cardigan Avenue in October 1940. Mrs Fawcett and her husband have gone to great lengths to make their air raid shelter as comfortable as possible. The small space, measuring about 6'(1.80 metres) by 8'(2.40 metres), has been wall-papered in a floral pattern and adorned with pictures | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net