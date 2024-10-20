10 of the best photos take you back to Burley in the 1940s

This couple were praised as an example of how people could 'use their own ingenuity to make them (shelters) homely' The very small space, only 6'(1.80 metres) by 8'(2.40) metres, had been given every home sweet home feel including cheerful wallpaper, decorative pictures, soft furnishings, flowers, an attractive electric light and a heater. It is one of 10 photos taking you back to Burley in the 1940s, at a time a community lived against the backdrop of the Second World War. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 41 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1940s LOVE ;LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retrp on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Burley in the 1940s
Mr. and Mrs. Fawcett posing in their strengthened coal cellar, used as an air raid shelter, at number 11 Cardigan Avenue. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burley in the 1940s
Gertrude Mabel Fawcett as she sits reading a magazine at her table in the strengthened coal cellar of number 11 Cardigan Avenue in October 1940. Mrs Fawcett and her husband have gone to great lengths to make their air raid shelter as comfortable as possible. The small space, measuring about 6'(1.80 metres) by 8'(2.40 metres), has been wall-papered in a floral pattern and adorned with pictures | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Burley in the 1940s
Cleared site for the construction of a static water supply basin on North Hall Street in September 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Burley in the 1940s
Numbers 110 and 112 Kirkstall Hill, C. Britton plumber and electrician and John Holt joiner and funeral director. A woman walks out of the side door of number 110. Both houses have wooden gates and sheds. Pictured in September 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Burley in the 1940s
Houses being demolished on Roberts Place in September 1943. Two men and some children watch the workmen. A digger is parked on the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burley in the 1940s
A brick built building being demolished on Roberts Place. A digger can be also be seen. Pictured in September 1943. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
