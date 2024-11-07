Leeds shops: 10 Briggate stores shoppers want to see return

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 7th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

They are the shopping jewels which once sparkled on Briggate.

These photos take you down memory lane to remember the shops and stores which have gone but have certainly not been forgotten. Which would you most like to see make a return?

Enjoy these photo memories of the shops locals would like to see return to Briggate. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

1. Briggate shops

Enjoy these photo memories of the shops locals would like to see return to Briggate. PIC: Mark Bickerdike | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

A much loved high street store pictured in October 1984.

2. Littlewoods

A much loved high street store pictured in October 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN

Early morning shoppers queue to be the first to get their hands on the new Kate Moss collection at Top Shop in 2007. The store closed in 2021.

3. Top Shop

Early morning shoppers queue to be the first to get their hands on the new Kate Moss collection at Top Shop in 2007. The store closed in 2021. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Borders is remember with fondness by a generation of book-worms. Closed down in 2009.

4. Borders

Borders is remember with fondness by a generation of book-worms. Closed down in 2009. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

House of Fraser was a favourite among shoppers. Councillors backed plans to demolish the store and replace it with student flats.

5. House of Fraser

House of Fraser was a favourite among shoppers. Councillors backed plans to demolish the store and replace it with student flats. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Briggate was once home to Woolworths. Pictured in 1982.

6. Woolworths

Briggate was once home to Woolworths. Pictured in 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

