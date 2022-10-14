Travelodge has announced the top tunes people from Leeds listen to while cleaning their homes. Britons spend roughly two years of their lives cleaning, and a lot of them turn to music to make the dull tasks more enjoyable.

Songs such as Tina Turner’s The Best, Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer and Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Want To Have Fun top the list of songs that the hotel chain’s housekeeping staff listens to while working. Another favourite is I Want To Break Free by Queen, which features Freddie Mercury fittingly dressed as a maid in the music video.

The survey, which included 2,000 British adults as well as Travelodge’s housekeeping staff , shows that 80% of us enjoy listening to our favourite songs while cleaning, while 63% enjoy a good singalong, which might show on the most popular songs on the list.

Travelodge has revealed the best songs to listen to while cleaning

Three out of four housekeepers say that listening to music helps them with stamina and motivation as well as makes cleaning more fun. Meanwhile more than half reported that songs with a high beat per minute increase their speed.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokesperson said, “Our housekeeping teams are certainly the heroes of our business. Collectively these teams spend nearly one million hours a year cleaning 581 UK Travelodge hotels, which includes 13 properties in West Yorkshire, and over 43,000 rooms, and the key to their success is listening to music whilst they work according to our research findings.

“With just a quarter of Leeds adults knowing this secret, our housekeeping teams have collated their favourite cleaning songs and created a playlist to help those from Leeds make the most of their cleaning time.”

The best songs to clean to according to Travelodge staff

1 The Best - Tina Turner

2 Livin’ on a Prayer - Jon Bon Jovi

3 Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

4 I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston

5 I Want to Break Free - Queen

6 Wake Me Up Before you Go-Go - Wham

7 Eye of the Tiger - Survivor

8 That Don’t Impress Me Much - Shania Twain

9 Girls Just Want to Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper

10 I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

11 Don’t Stop Believing - Journey

12 Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson

13 Young Hearts, Run Free - Candi Station

14 Another Ones Bites the Dust - Queen

15 Mr Brightside - The Killers

16 Happy - Pharrell

17 I Can See Clearly Now - Johnny Nash

18 Shake it Off - Taylor Swift

19 Respect - Aretha Franklin

20 Don’t Stop ‘Til you get Enough - Michael Jackson

21 We Found Love - Calvin Harris and Rihanna

22 Spinning Around - Kylie Minogue

23 Love Shack - B-52

24 Blinding Lights - The Weekend

25 I’m a Survivor - Destiny’s Child

26 Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

27 Toxic - Britney Spears

28 Livin La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin

29 Car Wash - Ross Royce