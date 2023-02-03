Premium bond winners: February 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Leeds and how to enter for next month
NS&l Premium Bonds February winners in Leeds have been announced.
Premium Bond winners for February have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.
To take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
This month, 146 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prize in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Sefton and South Yorkshire.
Below are some of the high-prize winners in Leeds who all won £1,000 this month.
Leeds Premium Bond winners - February
