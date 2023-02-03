News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Premium bond winners: February 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Leeds and how to enter for next month

NS&l Premium Bonds February winners in Leeds have been announced.

By Chelsie Sewell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Premium Bond winners for February have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

To take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

This month, 146 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prize in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Sefton and South Yorkshire.

Some of our financial decisions are completely based on luck – including the nation’s favourite savings product: Premium Bonds.

Below are some of the high-prize winners in Leeds who all won £1,000 this month.

Leeds Premium Bond winners - February

  • 369FC597811
  • 523ZT661467
  • 458YM244905
  • 475BQ276706
  • 508ZL370307
  • 422XA717036
  • 297AV169987
  • 25EE119169
  • 449XG859550
  • 379NW721082
  • 1PJ312883
  • 401QJ804358
  • 375KP902578
  • 201RJ375381
  • 397XD400878
  • 515HX457039
  • 337KT566755
  • 490VF801746
  • 7NS719251
  • 451NG184156
  • 461RB128451
  • 265YQ957684
  • 216SP889894
  • 130WC124966
  • 517BL408795
  • 495DZ164800
  • 254CH021521
  • 501YA009176
  • 325XK396997
  • 465HE611823
  • 359AW085260
  • 252PE738027
  • 223JL621039
  • 352SW375498
  • 242TX259154
  • 263DA630753
  • 466RR758114
  • 423NJ857008
  • 126EE597594
  • 39KQ924966
  • 509GC458326
  • 162TT840935
  • 427DZ327134
  • 389CM109301
  • 408TH161835
  • 514EV458900
  • 390ZL485660
  • 452BF054728
  • 60KK313520
  • 224ED083321
  • 263QF779235
  • 244TC500720
  • 270GQ144333
  • 415QQ093105
  • 489AH870443
  • 321WH969840
  • 336KR553539
  • 414YQ624520
  • 172HE428840
  • 359SM045289
  • 283HH622328
  • 460MZ580967
  • 492QL638887
  • 476FK513391
  • 266SC074362
  • 275HG980582
  • 348GF167583
  • 245XF514373
  • 156AH599809
  • 27RL444277
  • 265BS200979
  • 250CG634853
  • 435AR241766
  • 219PS867105
  • 184FP553445
  • 494FK965386
  • 434ST950172
  • 444PW656526
  • 258PX242200
  • 361MY076964
  • 462BV517627
  • 408AE943721
  • 451PB207015
  • 262XJ216804
  • 230VS775749
  • 403JH593505
  • 439ZQ528019
  • 366PL751126
  • 420ZH475908
  • 342ZC689629
  • 410JZ110110
  • 425MZ294508
  • 37WP072388
  • 422ZB417158
  • 109AQ659783
  • 406LJ799690
  • 357RD514093
  • 438LW409025
  • 219AR515009
  • 285WZ857307
  • 325TN816972
  • 385WW890836
  • 472GE650826
  • 408ES935978
  • 114TP693762
  • 493YB447902
  • 373LD857061
  • 205XA014644
  • 398TN038106
  • 389WD143633
  • 516BH296062
  • 503YL788003
  • 490CF213390
  • 473KQ465857
  • 224DN774288
  • 439AL354383
  • 279MZ811884
  • 213VE663361
  • 504PZ931121
  • 516HL824016
  • 454GZ864485
  • 252TY885513
  • 226WT534356
  • 308CH059517
  • 368DS905710
  • 319KC261448
  • 447WK748958
  • 215AH802105
  • 153PV562728
  • 443JJ741697
  • 297NY913039
  • 503JD677133
  • 411YL135656
  • 413MH813182
  • 237LM626476
  • 469BX675740
  • 357PH832823
  • 316JF756665
  • 496EV029073
  • 67AM529656
  • 275EF950900
  • 125CQ032344
  • 114VM495249
  • 462CC186957
LeedsMoney