Premium Bond winners for February have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

To take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

This month, 146 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prize in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Sefton and South Yorkshire.

Some of our financial decisions are completely based on luck – including the nation’s favourite savings product: Premium Bonds.

Below are some of the high-prize winners in Leeds who all won £1,000 this month.

Leeds Premium Bond winners - February