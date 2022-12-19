Boxing Day sales 2022: Trinity Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre, The Springs & Crown Point opening times
As Christmas Day approaches, so do the annual Boxing Day sales - here’s where you can bag a bargain in Leeds this year.
For most, Christmas Day is all about the food, drink and festivities, but for some, Boxing Day is where the excitement comes. As the many shopping centres in Leeds are full to the brim with Boxing Day bargains, frenzied shoppers take to the streets to see what they can bag for a quarter of the price than the week before Christmas.
Leeds shoppers are spoilt for choice on Boxing Day as there are a few major shopping centres in the city. Whether you like to take a trip into Leeds city centre and browse through Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre while absorbing the city centre sights, or head to the White Rose Centre to bag a bargain and perhaps have a boxing-day ice skate while you’re there.
So you can plan for Boxing Day, and get yourself out of the house in between the Christmas festivities, we have rounded up the Boxing Day shopping centre opening times for this year. Here’s when you can bag a bargain in Leeds this year:
Boxing Day shopping centre opening times in Leeds
Leeds Trinity Boxing Day opening times
Boxing Day - December 26 - 9am-6pm
White Rose Boxing Day opening times
Boxing Day - December 26 - 8am-8pm
The Springs, Leeds Boxing Day opening
The Springs shopping centre has not specified Boxing Day opening times but says stores should be open as usual.
Crown Point, Leeds Boxing Day opening times
Individual stores in Crown Point have their own specified opening times for Boxing Day. Here’s what they are.
Superdrug - 10.30am-4.30pm
Frankie & Bennys - 10am-9pm
Wrens Kitchens - 9am-5pm
Pets at Home - 10am-4pm
Smyths - 10am-6pm
TK Maxx - Closed
M&S Foodhall - Closed
Newlook - 8am-6pm
Next - 6am-6pm
Boots - 6am-6pm
Card Factory - 11am-5pm
Carphone Warehouse - 8am-6pm
Clarks Outlet - 9am-5pm
Curry’s PC World - 8am-6pm
Dreams - 9am-6pm
Hobbycraft: 9am-6pm
Stores not listed have not provided Boxing Day opening times.