For most, Christmas Day is all about the food, drink and festivities, but for some, Boxing Day is where the excitement comes. As the many shopping centres in Leeds are full to the brim with Boxing Day bargains, frenzied shoppers take to the streets to see what they can bag for a quarter of the price than the week before Christmas.

Leeds shoppers are spoilt for choice on Boxing Day as there are a few major shopping centres in the city. Whether you like to take a trip into Leeds city centre and browse through Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre while absorbing the city centre sights, or head to the White Rose Centre to bag a bargain and perhaps have a boxing-day ice skate while you’re there.

So you can plan for Boxing Day, and get yourself out of the house in between the Christmas festivities, we have rounded up the Boxing Day shopping centre opening times for this year. Here’s when you can bag a bargain in Leeds this year:

Boxing Day shopping centre opening times in Leeds

Leeds Trinity Boxing Day opening times

Boxing Day - December 26 - 9am-6pm

White Rose Boxing Day opening times

Boxing Day - December 26 - 8am-8pm

The Springs, Leeds Boxing Day opening

The Springs shopping centre has not specified Boxing Day opening times but says stores should be open as usual.

Crown Point, Leeds Boxing Day opening times

Individual stores in Crown Point have their own specified opening times for Boxing Day. Here’s what they are.

Superdrug - 10.30am-4.30pm

Frankie & Bennys - 10am-9pm

Wrens Kitchens - 9am-5pm

Pets at Home - 10am-4pm

Smyths - 10am-6pm

TK Maxx - Closed

M&S Foodhall - Closed

Newlook - 8am-6pm

Next - 6am-6pm

Boots - 6am-6pm

Card Factory - 11am-5pm

Carphone Warehouse - 8am-6pm

Clarks Outlet - 9am-5pm

Curry’s PC World - 8am-6pm

Dreams - 9am-6pm

Hobbycraft: 9am-6pm