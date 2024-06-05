Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Struggling for Father’s Day gift ideas? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered.

Father’s Day is on Sunday June 16 so now is the best time to start looking for the perfect gift. Dads are notoriously hard to buy for and of course never give you any ideas when you ask them. Instead they just say they don't need anything or want anything but you can guarantee they would be rather upset if you didn't bother at all.

If you are struggling for ideas then don’t worry because we have searched high and low for the best Father’s day gifts no matter what your budget is.

For the dad that love food and drink

A gorgeous hamper is a great idea for dads and there are plenty to choose from. If they love chocolate then the Love Cocoa Chocolate - Fathers Day luxury Hamper £40 is perfect or for dads who refer something a bit more traditional then why not try the The British Hamper Company - Superior Traditional Hamper £57.97.

Kitchen accessories are also a nice idea. We love the Ooni Pizzaiolo Apron £49.99 and the sustainable Travel Mug £30 from Ocean bottle handy for dad to drink his morning coffee on the way to work.

For the dad that’s a big kid a heart

For the dad with little kiddies

For the dad that loves gadgets

I don't know what it is but most dads seem to love their gadgets. Whether they need a new beard trimmer like the Remington One Total body hair multi-groomer £66.65 or just an easier way to charge their iphone and iwatch with the Twelve South ButterFly world’s smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe USB-C charger £129.99 these simple gadgets will definitely make your dad happy. They may also need somewhere to store all their cables so a stylish Travel Cable Tidy £30 is also a great idea.

For the dad that deserves a bit of luxury

If you think your dad deserves to be treated to something a little bit extra special this year then the Accurist Dive Men’s Chronograph watch £209 with a two-tone case, stainless steel bracelet and samphire green dial is a beautiful gift. Or if you want something a little more casual and for everyday use the Camden Company’s Black and tan No.27 watch £108 is a great option.

For the dad that loves his beauty products

And finally beauty products are an affordable way to treat your dad and make him smell nice too. There are plenty to choose from including the cool and fresh range from Dove and the all in one products from Dr Bronners.

And if all else fails you really can’t go wrong with a pair of Step One boxers £19 or brand new FitFlop Sliders £40 that will certainly make him a happy dad this Father’s Day.

