The development of a tower block of “luxury hotel-style student accommodation” in Leeds with bowling lanes and a spa has been completed.

Study Inn has announced the completion of the 15-storey Brotherton House development on Grace Street in Leeds city centre.

The completion of the second phase of the project brings the total to 385 high-quality rooms complemented by state-of-the-art amenities.

The first phase saw the former police headquarters for Leeds transformed into a development of 163 rooms while preserving the site’s unique character.

The building was purchased in by J Pullans & Sons, the Leeds based property management, investment and development business in 2012 and a joint venture partnership was formed with Study Inn to transform the building into modern, purpose-built student accommodation in 2022.

The second phase, comprising a 15-storey new build alongside Brotherton House, has added 222 additional rooms.

The scheme offers a choice between en-suite serviced apartments and serviced studios and there are also amenities such as a wellness spa, gym, yoga studio, bowling lanes, cinema lounge, and dedicated study areas.

The development also features photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to minimise its environmental impact and off-site highway improvements were carried out.

Simon Liversage, managing director of developments at Study Inn Group, said: “We design, develop, and operate our schemes with our in-house, integrated team.

“This development highlights our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while delivering exceptional accommodation that prioritises both sustainability and an outstanding resident experience.”

Mark Pullan, managing director of J Pullans & Sons, said: "We’re proud to have helped bring new life to Brotherton House, ensuring this landmark building continues to serve future generations.

“Working with Study Inn Group on this redevelopment aligns with our focus on sustainable, long-term projects that benefit both the building and the wider community."