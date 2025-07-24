Win a BMW M4 Competition for just 5p in this incredible BOTB draw

BMW's M4 is a menacing beast | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With 0-60 in 3.5 seconds and 530bhp on tap, this BMW M4 Competition is a proper beast – and you could win it for pennies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 530bhp from a three-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine and a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds, this stunning BMW M4 Competition is one of the ultimate drivers' cars.

And someone is going to win it for just five pence.

It's a 2024 model with just 33,000 miles on the clock, and it's finished in a rare Wild Berry red, with all the special bits of aerodynamic trim you get as part of the Competition package.

The competition version has plenty of upgrades | BOTB

One of many dream cars being given away by prize draw firm BOTB, this is one of the flagship BMW M cars, and it could be on your driveway in a few weeks time if you enter the draw.

While it's possible to buy just one ticket for 5p, you might also be interested in one of the popular bundles.

It won't cost a lot to buy plenty of tickets, and you can buy up to 600 per person.

If you did win the BMW and for some reason you just don't want a new car, you could opt for the £38,000 cash alternative instead, and there is the option of a free postal entry - but try buying a stamp for less than five pence.

To find out more about the car and the competition, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.