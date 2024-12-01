Aldi's pet event is back with toys and beds in time for Christmas

Aldi's range of toys has arrived just in time for Christmas | Aldi

Dogs and cats could be in for a treat this Christmas - because there are some gorgeous things in Aldi’s middle aisle from today

It's estimated that seven in 10 people buy their pet a Christmas gift every year. And why not? They're a big part of the family and we always appreciate the affection they show us.

It's a fortunate bit of timing, then, that Aldi has announced another of its Pet Events, with a selection of products landing in the middle aisle today.

The Specialbuys in this Pet Event consist largely of toys and beds, and it's all about quality and longevity, with plush materials and hard-wearing fabrics.

The beds, for example, will stand out in their baskets because they go all the way up to XL size, designed for large dogs, but they do have some for small pets as well.

They're fleece lined, with high sides and removable cushions for easy washing. Prices start at £12.99, and there's a range of colours available.

Mattress-style beds are becoming increasingly popular, especially for older dogs, and Aldi has a selection of Slumberdown beds in medium or extra-large sizes, priced from £19.99.

Dogs that feel the cold could be treated to a fleece warmer coat for just £3.99, or there's a range of soft toys priced from £3.49.

One of the items I'm personally looking forward to popping in my trolley is the puzzle toys for dogs. They're amazingly cheap at just £7.99 and they're great for mental stimulation.

I've got a cockapoo who's annoyingly clever. He's a problem solver, and he uses it to his mischievous advantage. But it also means he's great at cracking doggy puzzle games.

Aldi's range is graded in terms of difficulty, so I'll be picking the hardest one and I just know he'll master it in minutes.

As with all Aldi's middle aisle treats, once they're gone they're gone, so if there's something you're keen on, head to your store today.

