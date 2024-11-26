Omaze announces special Christmas giveaway with cash prizes to be won

Prizes of up to £500,000 are up for grabs

A bonus cash giveaway could see five people given life-changing sums of money if they sign up to the £4m house prize draw

The prize draw firm Omaze has become known for giving away multi-million dream houses, and its latest jackpot is its most lavish and expensive house yet - but that's not the only prize up for grabs.

Anyone entering the draw to win the £4 million lakeside pad before Sunday, December 8 will be eligible for a bonus set of prize draws to win a share of a million-pound prize pot.

The Christmas special includes five prizes, with the top prize of £500,000. Prize two is £250,000, prizes three and four are £100,000, and prize five is £50,000.

Fifteen entries into the draw costs £10 onwards, although single postal entries can be made free of charge.

The more entries you buy, the more chance you have of winning a prize, and there are also subscription offers available unlocking the chance of even more cash prizes.

The Lake District house draw closes on Boxing Day, and Omaze has promised to donate at least £1 million to Age UK, its charity partner for the draw.

The four-bedroomed, fully-furnished house sits on the shore of Coniston Water and features its own spa with a sauna, treatment room, gym and hot tub.

The house has been valued at £4 million, and Omaze will give the lucky winner £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

The stamp duty and conveyancing will all be paid, and the winner will have the chance to either keep the house, sell it and become an instant multi-millionaire, or to rent it out for an expected income of up to £5,000 per month.

To find out more about the draw, the special Christmas cash prize, or any of Omaze's other offers, click here.