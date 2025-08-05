York firm reveals office germ hotspots

Kettle handles, telephones and desk surfaces are germ hotspots in offices, according to new insights by commercial cleaning company, Smart Cleaning.

All these outrank toilet seats for bacteria levels, according to a range of studies Smart Cleaning analysed.

High touchpoints are germ hotspots

From light switches to lift buttons, offices are filled with surfaces teeming with germs.

Benjamin Hirst, Managing Director of Smart Cleaning

Microbiological sampling found that office desks can carry 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

Ben Hirst, Managing Director of Smart Cleaning, said: “We expect toilets to be dirty but as they are cleaned regularly, there are fewer germs there than on high traffic places like lift buttons, kettle handles and blind cords.”

The study also found that bacteria levels increased by 31% during the day when not cleaned.

“This is why we recommend regular cleaning of offices,” added Ben.

“Cutting down the chance of coming into contact with germs and bacteria means you lower the chances of people getting sick, and having to take time off.

“For such high-touch communal areas, we recommended hourly cleaning – or after usage. In office buildings, places like reception rooms and waiting areas tend to need the most attention, so we recommend cleaning two or three times a day.”

Top 5 Office Hygiene Hotspots

The expert team at Smart Cleaning have highlighted their top hygiene hotspots with tips on how to keep them clean.

Kettle Handles & Microwave Buttons

A study of 5000 office building surfaces found that 48% of microwave handles and 26% of fridge handles tested positive for biological contamination.

Cleaning Tips: Wipe down appliance handles daily with disinfectant. Encourage people to wipe before and after use.

Desk Phones & Mice

Desk phones and computer mice are some of the most used office appliances, but they are rarely cleaned. In fact, it is reported that over 50% of office telephones and mice have elevated contamination levels.

Cleaning Tips: Use alcohol-based wipes at least once a day. For shared desks, clean between each user.

Water Coolers & Vending Machines

If you’re lucky enough to have a water cooler and/or vending machine, chances are lots of people will be using them, building up germs that don’t get cleaned for weeks. Studies show that around 1 in 4 of these had high levels of germ contamination.

Cleaning Tips: Sanitise buttons and spouts daily. Consider assigning responsibility to a rota.

Lift Buttons & Door Handles

These are among the most frequently touched and overlooked surfaces in any building.

Cleaning Tips: Schedule daily cleaning, especially during peak office hours.

Light Switches & Blind Cords

Small, discreet, and often forgotten, switches and blinds can build up lots of dirt over time.

Cleaning Tips: Include these areas in weekly deep cleans, with daily wipe downs where usage is high.

Why Does This Matter?

Why not let a bit of dirt build up on the office blinds, or leave the kettle handle for a few extra days?

Well, the answer is that these bad habits build and accumulate over time, leading to an unpleasant office and atmosphere.

Poor hygiene can lead to increased staff sick days, lower morale, and even reduced productivity.

Office hygiene isn’t just about mopping the floors or taking out the bins. It’s about understanding the unseen dangers and tackling them before they affect your workforce.

Whether you’re in charge of a busy office block or a small startup, reviewing your cleaning schedule with these hotspots in mind could make all the difference.

