Top 20 current goals among UK adults – including exercising more, losing weight and saving more money

A poll of 2,000 adults found 67 per cent have pledged to make some kind of change in their loves over the coming months.

With short-term targets ranging from ‘little’ things like reading more books to ‘big’ things like moving to another job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 64 per cent believe there’s too much of a tendency to set overly serious goals – and believe greater emphasis should be on having fun.

As a result, 888 Online Casino, which also commissioned the research, has revealed its randomised fun generator – which will assign you a completely bananas goal for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permanent positive change

The study also found most adults (59 per cent) have set themselves a goal of some sort in the past.

And 33 per cent of those who have done so tend to write a list of things they want to improve about themselves and then pick one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Success however seems to be relatively low - just three out of 10 goals set are achieved.

But if you have hopes of doing something special this year, don’t let this revelation put you off.

Almost half (46 per cent) are optimistic over their aims for the next 10 months or so.

And even more reassuringly, 28 per cent have set themselves a goal and it’s led to permanent positive changes in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioned by OnePoll, the research found the most common aims among those polled at the moment are to exercise more, lose weight, and save more money or spend less of it.

Top 20 current goals among UK adults

1. Exercise more

2. Lose weight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Save more money / spend less money

4. Drink more water

5. Look after your wellness and wellbeing

6. Try to be stressed less

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Travel more

8. Keep a less cluttered home

9. Spend more time with family and friends

10. Be less wasteful

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Read more (e.g., books, articles, etc.)

12. Stay on top of health issues

13. Live life to the fullest

14. Get more rest/go to bed at a reasonable hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. Drink less alcohol

16. Stay in better touch with friends and family

17. Cook more

18. Stay on top of life admin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Be more environmentally friendly