Popular singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will be heading to Leeds this weekend as part of his 2023 UK Tour to celebrate his new studio album, ‘What Ifs and Maybes’. The Brits Awards nominee, whose hits include ‘Little Bit of Love’ and ‘Let’s Go Home Together will visit the city on Sunday (March 12) as he is also set to perform in other major cities including London and Cardiff.

Speaking about the new album, Gennan said: “I’ve called my new album What Ifs & Maybes. It’s about going with your gut, not your head because you never know what’s going to happen. I’m not afraid to jump into the unknown -because it’s exciting!

“It’s about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose. I’m in a new creative space, and I know I’m finally the artist I want to be. I’m so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date. I can’t wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone. Let’s go!"

The 27-year-old Bedforn-born singer has already seen four UK Top 10 singles, with two of his platinum-selling anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’ scoring in the Top Three most played songs of the year. Both songs are taken from Tom’s breakthrough UK’s Number One album Evering Road.

Last August, Grennan took another Top 10 smash in the UK singles chart, writing and collaborating with KSI for ‘Not Over Yet’, the blockbuster breakout British artist has now stepped up to festival headliner status. He has also performed in front of a 30,000 capacity crowd at Godiva Festival last year, capping off a summer live season of global proportions.

He is also recognised as a double-platinum artist, performing to huge crowds on the Isle of Wight Festival mainstage, a homecoming headline show to 15,000 fans at Bedford Park and the Radio 1 Big Weekend, to name a few.

Tom Grennan tickets in Leeds

Tickets for the concert are still available on Ticketmaster , with a starting price of £30.50.

What time do the doors open?

According to First Direct Arena , the doors will open at 6pm and the concert will start at 7pm.

Possible setlists

This is a possible setlist based on his previous concert in London in December last year.

All These Nights

Don’t Break the Heart

Little Bit of Love

Remind Me

Lionheart (Fearless) (Joel Corry & Tom Grennan cover)

By Your Side (Calvin Harris cover)

