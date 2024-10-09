Shake up your breakfast this World Mental Health Day with Eve Biology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This World Mental Health Day, Eve Biology is urging women to rethink their morning routines by choosing nourishment that fuels both body and mind instead of relying on coffee and pastries.

In less time than it takes to scroll through social media, Eve Biology’s quick and nutritious meal replacements provide a smart alternative to traditional grab-and-go breakfasts, which are often loaded with sugar and carbohydrates.

This easy, nourishing option supports both mental and physical health, helping busy women stay focused and energised from the very first sip.

Each shake contains just 209 calories per serving, they adhere to European Food Safety Standards for weight control and are packed with essential vitamins, nutrients, adaptogens, and gut-enhancing prebiotic fibre. The powerful blend promotes gut health, boosts nutrient absorption, and helps regulate stress and energy levels, alleviating symptoms like brain fog, anxiety, and fatigue, all of which can impact mental well-being.

Founder Angela Patton emphasises the critical connection between mental health and self-care through nutrition, "Women often prioritise the needs of others over their own, but our bodies and minds eventually signal when we are neglecting our health. Taking care of yourself isn’t selfish, it’s essential. Good nutrition is the cornerstone of mental clarity and energy which is why our shakes have been designed to replace breakfast and lunch on workdays, providing simple, stress-free nutrition that allows women to enjoy family dinners and weekend meals without sacrificing their own well-being during the week."

Other ways that can help women feeling great, but can be forgotten when life takes over, include:

Staying Active Incorporate at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Include a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Brisk walking is a a great exercise which can be done in 15 minute bursts. Tones your muscles, clears your head, lifts your mood and exercises your heart.

Mindful Eating Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues and avoid emotional eating by getting enough sleep and finding alternative stress-relief methods such as yoga, meditation, or hobbies.

Hydration Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking which can contribute to excess weight.

Regular Check-ups Keep regular appointments with your healthcare provider to monitor your health, specifically blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and bone density which are all affected by hormonal changes.

Available in chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, Eve Biology’s meal replacement shakes are delicious and can be enjoyed solo or mixed together for variety, making it easier than ever to prioritise your well-being, even on your busiest days.

Eve Biology is a nutrition company which supports women reclaim their confidence, energy and vitality through specialised, convenient nutrition.