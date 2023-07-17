Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

The victim of a tragic car crash in the Republic of Ireland has been named as Ciaran Keating, the brother of famed singer and Boyzone member Ronan Keating.

It is understood that Mr Keating, who was in his 50s, was on his way to watch his son Ruairí play for Cork City FC on Saturday (15 July) when he was involved in two-vehicle road traffic collision in County Mayo. His wife, Anne Marie Keating, and the vehicle's other passenger have received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car involved in the incident was taken to Mayo University Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries. Another male passenger in the vehicle has also reportedly been hospitalised.

Ronan Keating's brother died in a car crash that occurred at around 3.55pm on Saturday, 15 July - Credit: Getty

Cork City FC took to social media to pay tribute, writing: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course."

Councillor John O’Malley also offered his condolences to the Keating family and said: “Everyone is shocked and saddened by the awful news. He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family.”

Christy Hyland, an Independent member of Mayo County Council, added: “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family. Ciaran’s death is truly shocking."