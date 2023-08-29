Philip and Elaine Marco were killed after they were trapped in a car which was driven into flood water in Liverpool.

Tributes have been paid to a couple who died after they were trapped in a car which was driven into flood water in Liverpool over the weekend. Philip and Elaine Marco were pulled from their submerged Mercedes on a road in the Mossley Hill area, but died in hospital.

In a statement published via Merseyside Police , the family said: “We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco. They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss. They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

Local rabbi Avremi Kievman and his wife, who knew the couple for 30 years, described the deaths as a “terrible loss” in the community. He said in a statement: “They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents, even more so than usual. They were a quiet and humble couple.

“For many years they ran a catering business serving the community, they did weddings and bar mitzvahs. It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community.”

In a statement earlier on Monday, Merseyside Police said it attended the scene on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road, after receiving reports of a concern for a man and a woman inside a car at around 9.20pm on Saturday (August 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson also expressed their condolences to the families, saying: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those involved and their families.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

“We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”