Swapping the busy streets of New York for the quiet and peaceful Welsh countryside, Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has finally found his forever home in Wales, according to reports.

The Hollywood star is the new face on the block of a sleepy village called Marford, where he has allegedly shelled out £1.5 million on a house located on the “poshest street”. He will join the town’s other famous face, former Blue Peter host Tim Vincent.

Ryan Reynolds has catapulted himself to stardom in Wales ever since he, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenny, bought National League football team Wrexham in 2020. Spending near £10 million in the process, The Red Dragons are favourites to gain automatic promotion to the English Football League after their Ben Foster-inspired 3-2 win over second-place Notts County on Monday (April 10).

But now it seems the Deadpool and Fall Guy star has found a place where his wife Blake Lively, along with their four children, can live comfortably and lavishly. Their new Marford home will only be five-miles away from Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground.

Explaining the move to the four-bed pad, a source told The Sun : “Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road.

“The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up! It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

Marford is littered with a number of things that Ryan Reynolds and his family can do together once they settle down, such as enjoying the community-run Maes y Pant nature reserve, which covers around 70 acres of land. The village is also full of footpaths and mountain walks, as well as pubs where Ryan and Rob can meet up for a pint or two to celebrate a Wrexham win.

The average house price in the area is a pricey £479,000 and is known for being a safe haven with a staggeringly low crime rate. But there is not a shop in sight on the 750 acre-sized village, with locals instead opting to travel to Gresford and Rossett to do their weekly grocery shopping and much more.

