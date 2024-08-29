Landlords and Agents urged to comply with MEES regulations amidst rising penalties
With MEES standards set to tighten to EPC band D by 2025, band C by 2027, and band B by 2030, it’s crucial for landlords to stay ahead. Non-compliance can result in fines up to £150,000, leasing restrictions, and reputational damage.
The Stakes of Non-Compliance
Ryan Cancellara, Energy Expert at Essential Green Skills (EGS), underscores the risks: “Failure to comply with MEES regulations can lead to severe financial penalties and significant barriers to property transactions. It’s not just about avoiding fines; improving energy efficiency enhances property value and supports sustainability.”
Cancellara adds, “Sustainability is no longer optional. MEES regulations are crucial in driving the transition to a greener economy. Compliance isn’t just about meeting legal obligations—it’s about contributing to a sustainable future.”
The Road to Compliance: Immediate Actions for Landlords
- Conduct an EPC Assessment: An up-to-date EPC will reveal your property’s current energy rating.
- Implement Energy Efficiency Improvements: Act on the EPC’s recommendations to improve energy performance.
- Secure a New EPC: Ensure your property meets at least an 'E' rating before leasing.
“Don’t wait until it’s too late,” Cancellara urges. “Take action now to ensure your properties meet the standards. The consequences of inaction are too significant to ignore.”
Future-Proofing Your Investments: Why Act Now?
