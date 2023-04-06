King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate the momentous coronation by appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but this time only with working members of The Royal Family.

His Majesty’s decision to experience the historic moment with his closest family members reportedly shows his vision of a much slimmed-down monarchy, according to royal sources. The much-anticipated event takes place on Saturday May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles hopes the moment will symbolise his thanks to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, alongside a selection of royals who are dedicated to public service. All while also “showing the heartbeat and future of his family”.

A source told The Mirror: “The balcony moment will be the King’s final presentation of a slimmed down monarchy, which of course will be even further slimmed down once the Gloucesters, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra finally step away from public life and into their well earned retirements. It is a final thank you for them and a nod to their support of his mother during her 70 year reign.”

This move appears to all but rule out the more contentious members of The Royal Family, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is still up in the air as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will even be in attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony, as Buckingham Palace officials are still reportedly awaiting a response to the invitation.

It also means that Prince Andrew is expected to be banished from the balcony. The Duke of York has recently been embroiled in a scandal that saw him stripped of all his royal patronages and military affiliations, approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An awe-inspiring fly past from the world-famous Red Arrows is also expected to be planned for the big balcony moment. It will be a scene reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last June.

But who will be on the balcony, alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla, to celebrate this emotional moment after the coronation? Here is everything you need to know.

King Charles III coronation - Buckingham Palace balcony line-up

Who will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony for King Charles III’s coronation - Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad