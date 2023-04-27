Jet2holidays has announced it is expanding its Free Resort Flight Check-in service to the Canary Islands this summer, just weeks after announcing its return to Cyprus. The exclusive service allows customers to check in their bags at their hotel on the morning of their departure day, leaving them to enjoy the last day of their holiday without having luggage to worry about.

After dropping their bags off securely at their hotel with a Jet2holidays specialist, the luggage is then safely transported to the airport by the team and stowed onto the aircraft.

Jet2 says the service has received positive feedback and high demand following the news that the service would return to well over 50 hotels initially in Cyprus. Now the UK’s largest tour operator is launching its Free Resort Flight Check-in service in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in time for this summer.

The service will return in over 130 hotels across these four destinations this summer, further delighting customers and independent travel agents. Jet2holidays first launched its Free Resort Flight Check-in service in 2016, and the service enjoyed high popularity with phenomenal levels of take-up and satisfaction from customers.

The service temporarily stopped operating because of the pandemic, before the tour operator announced last month that the service would return to Cyprus from the end of April.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since announcing the return of our Free Resort Flight Check-in® service in well over 50 hotels initially in Cyprus, we have received phenomenal feedback from both customers and independent travel agents who have really welcomed the return of the service.”

He added: “On the back of that, we are delighted to announce that we will be expanding the service to over 130 hotels in the Canary Islands, offering even more customers the opportunity to take advantage of the many benefits of using the free service once again.

“This smart, secure service makes an enormous difference to the overall holiday experience, as by being luggage-free on the last day of their holiday, customers can enjoy their valuable holiday time, and breeze through the airport before their flight home.

“As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are always looking at ways to improve the customer journey, and the expansion of our Free Resort Flight Check-in® is just another example of how we continue to invest to ensure we deliver the best customer service in the industry.”