Yet another Mamma Mia film is in the works as plans are in place to return to the Greek island of Skopelos. This comes after a writer hinted there could be a third instalment.

Ol Parker was the writer and director of the franchise’s second movie Mamma Mia Here We Go Again which was released in 2018. He issued a statement after being quizzed on comments made by Judy Cramer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cramer was the producer of both Mamma Mia films and its stage show and previously discussed the chances of a third move sometime in the future. She admitted that there were plans in place throughout the Covid-19 lockdown but failed to concentrate on it.

She said: "I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog. I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Parker said that despite there being no announcement of a new Mamma Mia movie in the two years since the pandemic, it is very much still on the cards. He revealed all during an interview with ScreenRant.

He said: “Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That’s all I can say. The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The franchise, which debuted in 2008, left off with Mamma Mia Here We Go Again which gave fans the background of Donna’s story, taking viewers back in time to how she met all three of the potential fathers of daughter Sophie. It also saw the sad and shocking death of Meryl Streep’s character.

Advertisement Hide Ad