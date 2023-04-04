News you can trust since 1890
Hugh Jackman faces another skin cancer scare

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read

Hugh Jackman has announced he’s undergone two biopsies with the Australian actor facing another skin cancer scare. Jackman, 54, has previously received medical care for a form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma.

Taking to social media to update his 31 million followers, the Les Miserables actor shared his current situation and urged fans to always wear sunscreen. Jackman said his “awesome” doctor saw “little things”, which may or may not be basal cells.

“I’ll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know,” he reassured fans. According to the NHS website, Basal cell carcinoma typically appears as a shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance and is small in size.

However, the lump can also be identified by a red scaly patch or even with a brown or black pigment within it. As the lump gets bigger, it is susceptible to bleeding.

Jackman said his recent struggle with skin cancer scares results from “stuff that happened 25 years ago [that] is coming out now.” He captioned the video: “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before.

“I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

