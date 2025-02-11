Horsforth care provider honoured by council for excellence in dementia support

A local homecare provider has been honoured by Horsforth Town Council for its exceptional work in supporting older residents and those living with dementia.

Right at Home Leeds North, Otley and Horsforth, which delivers specialist care services to people in their own homes, was presented with the 2024 Business Award at the Heart of Horsforth Awards last week.

The provider was recognised for making a positive difference to the lives of its clients and its commitment to the wider community.

Last May, the team joined forces with Dementia Friendly Horsforth to host the Living Well Showcase, which brought together 30 stallholders and a range of activities to support those affected by dementia.

Horsforth Town Council Chair Simon Dowling presents the Business Award to Right at Home Leeds North MD Rachel Critchley.

The event also featured a Virtual Dementia Tour Bus, giving Horsforth residents a better understanding of the daily challenges faced by those living with the condition.

Horsforth Town Council Chair, Simon Dowling, commented: “I had the joy of meeting Right at Home at the Living Well Showcase last year. The event was both moving and thought provoking, and I’d recommend anyone to visit one of their events this year.”

On accepting the award, Right at Home Leeds North Managing Director, Rachel Critchley, said: "Receiving the Heart of Horsforth Award is a huge honour.

“At its heart, this award represents the real impact we have on people's lives, making sure they feel supported, valued, and never alone – which is a true privilege.”

Right at Home Leeds North MD Rachel Critchley with her Heart of Horsforth Award.

Since its launch in January 2024, Right at Home Leeds North has reached more than 200 individuals through various community initiatives.

Rachel alone contributed 250 unpaid hours last year, attending a weekly Memory Café in North Leeds and assisting a Local Neighbourhood Network three times a month, ensuring older adults have engagement opportunities.

Right at Home Leeds North, Otley and Horsforth also serves as a committee member and trustee of a senior citizen group and a steering group member of the Dementia Friendly Horsforth committee.

Rachel said: “These roles allow us to contribute to long-term strategies that improve the lives of older adults and those living with dementia.”