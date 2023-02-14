Heinz has released three new brand new condiments to Asda stores all over the UK. The company, best known for baked beans and ketchup, released the three new creations on Monday (February 13).

Heinz has mixed its mayonnaise with mustard to create ‘mayomust’, sriracha to create ‘mayoracha’ and barbecue to make ‘mayocue’. All of them will be on sale in Asda stores for £3.39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they’ve suggested some pairings for one of the unconventional combinations, saying, as ‘mayoracha’ is sweet, yet spicy and also tangy - Heinz recommend you pair it with pizza crusts or drizzle on sushi for delicious results.

The release of the three new flavours comes as new stats reveal 51 percent of Brits mix sauces on their plates. The new sauces follow other Heniz inventions including baconnaise, spiced pineapple chutney and more.

Heinz MayoCue will be available in Asda exclusively for 12 months, while Heinz MayoRacha and Heinz MayoMust will be available in wider retailers from early April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad