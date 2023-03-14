Gary Lineker has put out a desperate plea to Twitter billionaire owner Elon Musk after his son, George Lineker, received death threats and vile comments on social media. It follows the former Barcelona footballer’s BBC saga which saw him suspended from Match of the Day.

The presenter posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning, mentioning Elon Musk and asking: “Is this acceptable @Twitter @elonmusk? And I don’t mean the grammar”. It featured a screenshot of George’s social media account, pointing out a death threat he had received.

George Lineker tweeted: “Social media’s mad isn’t it. Over the last few days on Insta [Instagram] - never had so many nice messages. On Twitter - never had so much abuse - it’s not even anything to do with me.”

George then showcased a vile message he had received from a Twitter user, which said: “Your a mug how dare you stick up for what your s***house of a dad said you need to be burned at the stake.”

It comes following news that Gary Lineker had his Match of the Day suspension lifted after an impartiality row over a tweet the former footballer made criticising government policy. The 62-year-old’s contentious tweet said: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ‘30s, and I’m out of order?”

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has seen his son receive death threats on Twitter after his BBC suspension was lifted - Credit: Getty Images

