Former Eastenders pub 'landlord' Danny Dyer lends support to struggling pubs

Danny Dyer is backing a campaign to help struggling pubs during Dry January - with a pint of crisps.

The industry is bracing itself for a sharp fall in sales during the first month of 2024 with 21 per cent of adults planning to have a break from alcohol.

More than a third (36 per cent) will avoid the pub then, as they’re ‘trying to be good’ - focusing on health and fitness goals and attempting to stick to ‘Dry January’.

This comes after figures show more than 400 pubs closed their doors for good in 2024, as the number of UK pubs fell to below 39,000 for the first time since records began.

In response, the former Eastenders star, who played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, is lending support to the ‘Pack Our Pubs’ initiative.

It will see free pints of crisps dished out to anyone who purchases an alcohol-free drink during the first month of the year from 200 pubs across the UK.

He teamed up with Walkers, makers of the Better For You range of snacks, to serve crisp pints at The Chancellors on the aptly named Crisp Road in Hammersmith, London.

The 47-year-old said: "The local boozer is important, helping keep the community together.

“For some pubs, January is a really tough time and could be the final straw.

“How sad would you be if your local had to close down?

“Fair play to those having a go at the Dry January challenge this year, it’s a great thing to do for your health - mind and body.

“But you can still get down the local with your mates even if you’re off the booze.“

UK pubs fell below 39,000 for the first time since records began

The top reasons people might consider Dry January are to improve physical health (47 per cent) and save money (37 per cent) and start the year with a positive habit (36 per cent).

And 24 per cent simply want to challenge their own personal discipline and see if they can do it.

The same figure think a wider selection of zero per cent options in pubs would make it easier to avoid drinking alcohol there, while 18 per cent said they would find it easier to avoid drinking alcohol at the pub if there were healthier snack options to enjoy.

And 14 per cent would like to see events tailored to non-drinkers, and positive messaging around sobriety.

More than seven in 10 (71 per cent) have successfully gone to the pub before and stuck to drinking alcohol free beverages – although 25 per cent reckon they’ve never been able to do this.

With 76 per cent claiming it is entirely possible to go to the pub and have a perfectly good time, with no alcohol involved.

The research, carried out via OnePoll.com also found 73 per cent have set themselves health-related goals in January including eating more healthily and drinking less alcohol.

But a lack of motivation (34 per cent), stress or anxiety (31 per cent) and cravings or old habits (31 per cent) are what stop these people from achieving them, while 18 per cent also said their unrealistic expectations might also get in the way.

Cynthia Finke, a spokesperson for Walkers, which commissioned the research, said: “No one has to miss out on all the things they enjoy in January - like snacks. It’s much easier to stick to your goals if you’re able to have fun at the same time. Being able to support the pub industry at the same time is a bonus to boot.”