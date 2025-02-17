Expert reveals five top tips for a smooth and successful family holiday

With February half-term in full swing, many parents will be getting ready to take a much-needed holiday and enjoy some quality time as a family. However, what should be a relaxing and memorable getaway can often feel like a challenge when travelling with children.

To help ensure holidays are as stress-free as possible this half-term, Leeds Bradford Airport has teamed up with Travel Counsellor, Soni Dhariwal to provide some top tips for travelling with children.

Soni has been crafting luxury travel experiences for over 20 years, curating transformative escapes, indulgent escapes and exclusive cultural adventures. Here, Soni, shares five expert tips for stress-free travel with kids this half-term.

1. Streamline your airport experience

Getting your children through the airport, and onto a flight can seem like a challenge but fortunately there are a number of ways to ensure that your airport experience is a smooth and pleasant one, starting from the moment you arrive – from opting for meet & greet parking, to security fast passes.

Soni comments: “Consider investing in fast-track to avoid any extra time waiting at security and a lounge pass, so that you have one less thing to worry about once you are through and waiting to board the flight.

“In general, I would always recommend arriving early to avoid unnecessary stresses and avoid long queues. Always keep your travel documents such as passports, boarding passes, insurance details and important phone numbers easily accessible and in one place - this will help avoid any additional hassle in the airport.”

The airport experience starts from the moment you park up. Choosing the most convenient parking option is therefore key to starting the trip off on the right foot. Opt for a meet & greet service in order to avoid having to take a long walk or a bus journey from the car park to the airport with suitcases and children in tow! Perhaps more importantly, at LBA on the return journey meet & greet means your car will be waiting for you outside the terminal so you can avoid another bus journey or dragging tired children around when you just want to get home.

With fast-track passes starting from £7 as well as a variety of airport lounges to choose from, travelling from Leeds Bradford airport means passengers have plenty of choice when it comes to streamlining the airport experience when flying with children this half-term.

2. Plan ahead, but allow for changes

The need for a packed itinerary will depend on your destination, but when travelling with children, it's helpful to have a plan in place to keep everyone happy and entertained throughout the holiday. It’s equally as important to allow for flexibility and account for plans moving or changing – don’t over commit. Soni recommends building in “breather days with no set agenda giving everyone chance to unwind. Spontaneous picnics or beach walks as a family can be just as memorable as major attractions, often with little to no cost.”

Having a plan also means you can book ahead, Soni adds “public transport passes, and free-entry museums can keep daily costs down, and planning activities in nearby areas can help avoid extra costs and time moving from location to location.”

3. Balance adventure with downtime

It is just as important to find time to relax as it is to keep the children occupied. Soni recommends seeking out hotels or holiday parks with family-friendly amenities. “Hotels with family-friendly amenities such as swimming pools and on-site play areas allows parents to unwind without adding extra activities, whilst the kids are occupied.”

Additionally, many hotels or resorts offer kids’ clubs where children can spend time with other holidaymakers of similar age and are complete with fun and engaging activities – keeping the children entertained while parents can enjoy some well-deserved relaxation.

4. Smart booking strategies

One of the biggest challenges families can face when travelling at half-term is the increased costs, compared to travelling during term time. However, you can still be savvy and cut costs by opting for all-inclusive or package deals and choosing mid-week travel, which is often cheaper than weekend trips.

Soni adds “Travelling mid-week can lead to notable savings on flights and accommodation and for those on a tighter budget, bundling flights and hotels with package deals can reduce overall costs.”

You can book a wide range of package holiday deals flying from Leeds Bradford Airport to a range of family-friendly destinations.

5. Pre-book must-do activities

Depending on the destination, you will likely have some ‘must-do’ activities. Soni advises booking these activities in advance to ensure you don’t miss out, avoid extra costs, and can plan your trip more efficiently. Soni adds “look for online discounts or family passes ahead of time. Booking early often means reduced prices and skip-the-queue perks, and no disappointment if an attraction is popular and sells out.”

With Leeds Bradford Airport offering family-friendly, convenient, travel to a variety of destinations, planning your next family holiday has never been easier.