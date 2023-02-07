Easyjet have issued a travel warning for passengers at UK airports travelling to and from Europe this week. Widespread disruption is expected with a number of delays and cancellations as a result of air traffic control strike action in France.

Flights will be affected over the course of the three-day strike over pay and working conditions which started at 5pm on Monday (February 6) until 6am on Wednesday (February 8). Journeys to France will be disrupted directly, along with a number of other Easyjet flights which fly through French airspace.

An Easyjet spokesperson said:: “We have been advised of a French air traffic control strike starting on Monday at 5pm February 6, through to 6am Wednesday February 8. Like all airlines, our flights to and from France, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected.

“Also flights that do not operate through France may still be affected as 65 percent of easyJet flights operate through French airspace and may be delayed before arriving for your flight. We expect that there could possibly be delays and cancellations due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker either on our mobile app or website.

“Although this situation is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused.”

