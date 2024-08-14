DIY Organic Fertilisers: Using kitchen scraps to enrich your garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To create a vibrant and healthy garden, many gardeners are opting for natural and sustainable ways to improve their soil. One of the most effective and eco-friendly approaches is using DIY organic fertilisers made from kitchen scraps.

Not only does this method promote healthier plants, but it also reduces waste and is cost-effective.

Organic gardening, which avoids synthetic chemicals and pesticides, is beneficial for maintaining soil health, supporting beneficial organisms, and promoting biodiversity.

By using kitchen scraps as fertilisers, we can enhance the soil's nutrient content, improve its structure, and boost its water retention capacity.

Use kitchen scraps to enrich your garden

Lottomart has provided tips on creating your own organic fertilisers. Their insights are particularly useful for those looking to maximise their garden's potential while adhering to eco-friendly practices.

Creating an organic fertiliser starts with gathering appropriate kitchen scraps, such as vegetable peels, fruit rinds, coffee grounds, and eggshells. It is important to avoid meat, dairy, or oily foods, as these can attract pests and create unpleasant odours. These plant-based materials are rich in essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are crucial for plant growth.

Composting is a vital step in the process. You can either use a compost bin or create a simple pile in your garden, layering the kitchen scraps with brown materials like dry leaves, newspaper, or cardboard. This balance helps to prevent the compost from becoming too wet and smelly. Regular turning of the compost accelerates decomposition, resulting in a nutrient-rich humus that can be used to enrich the soil.

In some cases, certain kitchen scraps can be directly applied to the garden. For example, crushed eggshells can be sprinkled around plants to provide a slow-release source of calcium, while coffee grounds can be mixed into the soil for a nitrogen boost.

Using DIY organic fertilisers not only nurtures your plants but also supports a more sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to gardening. By reusing kitchen scraps, you reduce waste, lower your gardening costs, and contribute to a healthier ecosystem.

With guidance from experts like Lottomart, gardeners can adopt sustainable practices that benefit both their plants and the planet. So, start saving those kitchen scraps and give your garden the natural boost it deserves!