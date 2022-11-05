Danny Dyer has landed his first major role and is set to star in Channel 5’s new Australia-based thriller series Heat. The 44-year-old announced his departure from BBC’s EastEnders, where he played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, earlier this year.

The four-part drama, which will air on Channel 5, will begin production later this month. It centres on two families who are long-time friends, venturing out to a secluded home for a summer vacation. Little do they know it is against the backdrop of Australian bushfire season, so it is sure to hot things up on our screens. Like most dramas, it is sure to be littered with drama, lies and secrets, but not everyone will make it out in one piece.

It was confirmed Danny Dyer would bring an end to his nine-year stint on EastEnders’ Albert Square in January 2022. Explaining the decision, the London-born actor said that he wanted to try new and different things. He said: “I’ve been contemplating for a while now about whether [it’s] time to roll the dice, take the leap”, he explained during an episode of podcast Sorted with the Dyers. The news is that I’ve not decided to renew my contract, that’s all, it’s not because I’ve fallen out with anybody, that job has been amazing for me.”

Mick Carter, who returned to the BBC One soap opera this week, is set to go out in explosive fashion as footage of his last episode has been leaked. His exit, which has been described as simply “unmissable’, will take place over the festive season.

Leaving the Queen Victoria behind, Danny Dyer could not be more excited to head ‘down under’ to star in Channel 5’s Heat. The London said: “I can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia, I’ve always been intrigued about working there. It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders. Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!”

Reacting to the addition of The Football Factory star, Channel 5 and Paramount+ Commissioning Editor, Greg Barnett, said: “I’m delighted Danny is joining Channel 5 for his first major drama project post-EastEnders. Heat is a suspenseful and nail-biting thriller and I can’t wait to see him bring his great talent and energy to it”.

Heat will be directed by Kate Kendell and produced by Natalie Mandel. It featuresa star-studded cast that includes actors from Australian soap Neighbours, as well as Daren McMullen (Doctor Doctor), Pia Miranda (Wentworth) and Jane Allsop (Mrs Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries).

How to watch Heat on Channel 5

Advertisement Hide Ad