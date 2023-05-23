Asda is bringing back its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals over the school May half term holidays. In April, the retailer refreshed the kids café menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including new vegan and healthy meal options and served over a whopping 115,000 meals in the two week Easter holiday period.

The supermarket launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June 2022 and has now served a staggering 1,600,000 million meals to kids from its cafes nationwide. The deal stands apart from other retailers as it comes with no hidden extra’s such as a minimum adult spend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kids menu has a variety of offers including two new hot meals recently introduced - Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal. The existing hot meals on the menu remain such as fish fingers but will have the option of swapping out chips with a salad or peas.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial cfficer said: “We know that when families are preparing for half term it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets. Since the launch of our kids £1 café meal deals in June 2022, we continue to see a significant increase in the number of meals we serve during the school breaks, and we are proud to be able to continue to provide a lifeline to families by extending the offer to cover the May half term holidays.

“We have now served over 1,600,000 million meals since the launch and we hope by continuing to keep this offer running it will help support many more families in the coming weeks.”

Asda is set to hit Sussex workers with a fire and rehire threat, GMB Union has warned. Picture by John Li/Getty Images

Children will also receive a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal.Or as an alternative Asda Café’s also offers a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad