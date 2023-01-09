As the new year is underway, you might be making exciting plans for the rest of the year. Whether that is holidays abroad, trips to see relatives or just time to chill out - knowing the kids’ school schedules will be a big help.

Leeds City Council has released a list of dates for local schools as a guide for the year. However, Leeds Council reminds parents that some schools, including academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools (voluntary-aided schools) set their own timetables throughout the year.

Meanwhile, each school in Leeds will also be closed for five training days a year. Training days are different for each school, so to find out when they are happening contact your school directly .

We have listed the school term dates for Leeds until the end of the year.

Here’s when the school holidays fall in Leeds this year

When are Leeds school holidays 2023

Spring term

First half - January 3 - February 10

Half term - February 13 - 17

Second half - February 20 - March 31

Easter holiday - April 3 - April 14

Summer term

First half - April 17 - May 26

May bank holiday - May 1

Half term - May 29 - June 2

Second half - June 5 - July 25

Summer holidays - July 26 - September 1

Autumn term

First half - September 4 - October 27

Half term - October 10 - November 3

Second half - November 6 - December 22

Christmas holiday - December 25 - January 5

