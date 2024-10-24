77 per cent of people have previously had to remove their shoes in airport security | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

A third of flyers are adapting their airport attire to account for security checks, research has found.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 77 per cent have previously had to remove their shoes in airport security.

And 30 per cent feel restricted by what they can wear before jetting off.

Only 19 per cent of passengers will wear boots at an airport because of the need to take them off, and 30 per cent have previously avoided wearing boots to account for security when travelling.

The research was commissioned by London Luton Airport, which has recently installed next generation security scanners meaning passengers no longer need to remove footwear or have wardrobe worries.

It also means travellers can also leave liquids and electronic items in their bags as they pass through security.

London Luton Airport coined as 'friendliest airport' allowing travellers to breeze through security without the hassle of removing difficult footwear | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

“friendly airport experience”

Neil Thompson, chief operations officer at the airport, said: “We were delighted to become one of the first major airports in the UK to offer the benefits of next generation security to passengers ahead of what was a busy and successful summer at the airport.

“This investment provides LLA with enhanced screening technology, significantly streamlining operations to ensure a simple, friendly airport experience for all of our guests.”

It also emerged from the research that a quarter of travellers cited footwear as the first item of clothing considered when deciding on their airport ‘get up’.

With this rising to 43 per cent for Gen Z 44 per cent for Millennial flyers.

More than one in four (26 per cent) of passengers dread the prospect of having to go barefoot when at the security gates.

As many feel embarrassed (20 per cent) and self-conscious (20 per cent) at the prospect of baring their feet whilst going through security in case they have a hole in their sock.

But nearly half (46 per cent) are excited by the prospect of a more simplified travel process.

And as a result, many are planning on sporting heavy footwear before they next jet off, like Timberlands (26 per cent) and Dr Martens (23 per cent).