A quirky new sofa-based fitness routine has been created – to inspire those who followed the action-packed Summer of Sport on TV to do more exercise.

The new S.O.F.A (Sit On Fitness Apparatus) workout routine is a set of simple movements people can do using their sofa.

Fronted by comedian Bill Bailey, it's designed for those who want to emulate the elite athletes they’ve been used to watching on television from the comfort of their own front rooms.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults found a quarter of the nation still struggle to fit movement into their day-to-day routine and aren’t sure how to start being more physically active. The figure increases to 38 per cent among those with long-term health conditions.

But almost a third (27 per cent) have been 'inspired' by Summer of Sport to be more active with a further 19 per cent inspired to take up football and 13 per cent wanting to give swimming a try.

An absolute game-changer

Comedian and actor, Bill Bailey, added: “I’m excited to be partnering with We Are Undefeatable for the second year, to continue to encourage people to be more active in whatever ways they can - big or small.

“This S.O.F.A workout is an absolute game-changer.

“It shows fitness doesn’t have to be just for the athletes that we’re all watching on our screens, you can start right in your own living room, on your sofa - it’s all about making fitness fun and open for everyone.”

The study found having more free time (38 per cent), not feeling self-conscious (30 per cent) and having accessible exercise options (20 per cent) would help those polled integrate physical activity more into their routine.

And 31 per cent said watching sports on TV or another device like a smartphone or tablet motivates them to be more active.

Nearly eight in 10 (78 per cent) have never used their sofa as a piece of equipment to do physical activity.

Currently watching TV (84 per cent), reading (60 per cent) and browsing on their phone (53 per cent) are among the most common sofa-based activities.

However, 52 per cent of those with long term health conditions would be ‘interested’ in doing physical activity from their sofa.

While 66 per cent of everyone polled would be interested in building physical activity into their existing routines and while at home.

A more accessible part of your everyday routine

With the study carried out through OnePoll.com finding 38 per cent are unsatisfied with their current level of movement of their bodies.

Duleep Allirajah, chief executive of Richmond Group of Charities and spokesperson for We Are Undefeatable, said: “It has been a fantastic summer of sport with more to come and many people across the country may be inspired to get active.

“However, for those of us living with long-term health conditions the idea of taking up new activities can be intimidating or unmanageable.

“That’s why we wanted to show that moving more can be accessible and part of your everyday routine – starting right from the comfort of your sofa.”

“Through this campaign we aim to show what it means to be physically active with a long-term health condition and the benefits it can bring to our physical and mental health. We’re delighted to work with Bill Bailey again to do this.”