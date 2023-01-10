Leeds Road Bradford crash: Pedestrian fighting for her life in hospital after collision with truck
A 67-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being involved in a collision with a truck.
The woman, a pedestrian, was in collision with a truck that was travelling down Leeds Road in Bradford in slow moving traffic. Police were called to the incident shortly before 4:50pm yesterday (January 9) and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and help with their investigation. The truck driver is helping police with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision on Leeds Road, near Seymour Street, Bradford. Officers were called shortly before 4.50pm yesterday (9 January) to reports of a truck in collision with a pedestrian.
“The Pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. She remains in hospital in a critical condition. The truck was travelling down Leeds Road towards the City in slow moving traffic when it was in collision with the pedestrian.
“The driver is helping police with their enquiries. Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident. Information can be given via 101 or the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1141 of 9 January.”