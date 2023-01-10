The woman, a pedestrian, was in collision with a truck that was travelling down Leeds Road in Bradford in slow moving traffic. Police were called to the incident shortly before 4:50pm yesterday (January 9) and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and help with their investigation. The truck driver is helping police with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision on Leeds Road, near Seymour Street, Bradford. Officers were called shortly before 4.50pm yesterday (9 January) to reports of a truck in collision with a pedestrian.

“The Pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. She remains in hospital in a critical condition. The truck was travelling down Leeds Road towards the City in slow moving traffic when it was in collision with the pedestrian.

The woman, a pedestrian, was in collision with a truck that was travelling down Leeds Road in Bradford in slow moving traffic. Image: Google Street View