Jayde Adams has clashed with former Strictly professional dancer Joanne Clifton in a Twitter spat about finalist Helen Skelton.

The former Strictly contestant, 38, from Bristol, has jumped to Helen’s defence after spotting an article Joanne Clifton, 39, penned about Helen’s confidence.

Published by the Daily Express, Joanne wrote an article titled “Helen Skelton’s journey is like no other, her new confidence needs to stay, JOANNE CLIFTON.”

A self confessed fan of the series, Jayde Adams joins Strictly Come Dancing for its new series.

Jayde, who was voted out of Strictly in week five, was evidently unimpressed by the article as she took to Twitter to share it alongside her views on Joanne’s opinions.

The comedian tweeted: “Before #Strictly Helen was the 2nd woman only, to finish 78-mile Namibian ultra marathon 23h 45. Kayaked the Amazon, tightroped 150m over Battersea Power Station, cycled to the South Pole, TV, radio, sports career & had 3 babies, one she birthed herself. Not confident? HAHAHAHA.”

The next morning Joanne, acknowledged the Tweet and re-shared it to her 104,000 followers, writing: “Not sure about this comment.

“I’m quite OBVIOUSLY commenting on her confidence in Ballroom dancing, not her life. Coz my article is OBVS about Strictly.”

“Maybe we should say positive things, encourage them & celebrate them being finalists instead of making something negative out of it ?,” the dance pro added.

Joanne Clifton attends the Child Of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on June 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

The tense Twitter exchange comes after it was publicly revealed that Helen is grateful to Strictly Come Dancing and Gorka Marquez for ‘making her smile again,’ following the very publicised split from her ex-husband, Richie Myler.

The Countryfile presenter had given birth to her third child, just months before her husband of nine years moved out of their family home.

It was later announced that Richie is expecting his first child with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire president of Leeds Rhinos.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Earlier in the competition, when Gorka and Helen were rehearsing for their Samba, she broke down in tears and admitted that she “feels like a different person” than when she started Strictly in September.

Speaking to The Mirror: Helen said: “I am definitely having a good time, I just want to come off the dancefloor every week, with a smile on my face.”

She added: “The costume, the make-up and the hair are all the best in the business. They all make you feel good, you look in the mirror and look incredible.”