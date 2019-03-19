The Leeds Majestic through the years from buzzing nightclub to new Channel 4 HQ
As speculation mounts that Channel 4 is going to move into the old Majestic nightclub, we took a look at the building through the years.
It was one of the stars of the Leeds nightclub scene in the early nineties and noughties before a fire engulfed the building.
1. The Majestic began as a cinema.
The inside of the Majestic Cinema in 1923 - one year after it opened. Photo credit: Mr. K. S. Wheelan and Leodis.
2. War memorial outside the cinema.
In 1926 the war memorial was outside the cinema. This has since been moved to Victoria Gardens, Headrow. Photo credit: Leodis.
3. Now the Majestic Dance Hall.
This picture taken on the December, 7 1935 shows the hall has now changed to the Majestic Dance Hall. Photo credit: Leodis.
4. The building covered in soot.
This picture taken on April, 1 1947 shows the Majestic Picture covered in soot. Photo credit: Leodis
