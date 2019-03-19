The amazing footage of Leeds Majestyk nightclub in its 90s peak

Have your say

Channel 4 could be heading to the site of the former Majestyk nightclub in Leeds according to breaking reports today.

But what the Channel 4 executives might not know is just how buzzing this iconic venue was back in its 1990s heyday, as this footage shows.

The Majestic building in City Square was built as a cinema in 1922 and then became a booming nightclub.

This video shows the club at its peak, when thousands of revelers packed in for a New Year's Eve party, 1996/1997.

Do you remember it?

The Majestic building as it looks today

But the club fell victim to a devastating fire in 2014.

A report in Architect’s Journal suggested that the broadcaster had picked the city centre landmark as its building.

However at this stage Channel 4 has not confirmed the report and said it would not be responding to speculation.

The nightclub, based outside of Leeds railway station, was heavily damaged by a fire in 2014 and has lain empty for several years.

Channel 4's chief executive Alex Mahon told The Yorkshire Post last year that it would begin relocating staff to Leeds from this summer of next year.