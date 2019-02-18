Police investigating after 13-year-old boy assaulted in Leeds park

Have your say

Police are investigating after a teenager was assaulted in a Beeston park.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Cross Flatts park at around 6pm on Thursday February 14.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Cross Flatts Park in Beeston. Photo: Google Street View.

It was reported that a 13-year-old boy was attacked.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating following a reported assault on a 13-year-old boy in Cross Flatts Park at around 6pm on Thursday, 14 February.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.”

