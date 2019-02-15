15-year-old girl taken to hospital after being grabbed by a man in Leeds street

A 15-year-old girl has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured when a man grabbed her this morning in Leeds.

At 8.17am this morning, police received a report of the incident, which happened in the vicinity of Torre Close, Burmantofts.

MORE NEWS: Everything we know after Armley murder victim named and man who fell from bridge remains in hospital

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The victim was injured during the incident and was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening."

A scene has been put in place by police while enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 304.