Otley Road in Headingley to remain closed 'until tomorrow' following water burst

One of Leeds' busiest commuter routes will remain closed for another day after it was closed in one direction on Monday.

Otley Road was closed inbound after a water main burst near to the Original Oak pub.

Engineers from Yorkshire Water have been at the scene since Monday lunchtime and motorists have been rediverted, with the closure causing a backlog of traffic on what is already a busy route. The road is closed from the junction with North Lane and the diversion taking motorists down there, past Headingley Stadium and left at Cardigan Road, onto Victoria Road where it rejoins the A660.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have experienced either low water pressure or no supply at all.

Otley Road remained closed this morning and traffic reports said it is likely to remain shut until tomorrow.

A tweet from Leeds Travel Info said: "Otley Road closed inbound until 3rd of April am ------ Inbound A660 Otley Road closed in Headingley by the junction with B6157 North Lane due to roadworks."

Bus services 1/1A/1B/6/28/97/X84/X85 are also delayed due to the diversion.